Ticketless fans advised not to travel as Leeds United v Rotherham United clash sells out

General admission for Leeds United's clash with Rotherham United today has sold out.

Fans without tickets are being advised not no travel by the club after news came out that the game, which kicks off at 3pm at Elland Road, is now a sell-out.

Of course, you can still follow the action from the game on our live blog.

Marcelo Bielsa's men take on the Millers today hoping to maintain a 100% start to the Championship campaign which has seen the Whites dispatch of Derby County away and Stoke City at home thus far.