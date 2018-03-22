Throwback Thursday: Was this the greatest goal scored against Leeds United?

Have your say

Today we ask was this the greatest goal scored against Leeds United?

The year was 1990 and the visitors to Elland Road were Queen’s Park Rangers.

The game was in the balance when Roy Wegerle took possession in front of the Lowfields Road.

With the ball at his feet he skipped past Tony Dorigo, then David Batty before evading the challenge of Gary McAllister and Steve Hodge before rifling a shot between Chris Fairclough and Chris Whyte and past John Lukic.

The goal even prompted the Elland Road faithful to applaud in a game which the Whites were edged out in a five goal thriller in front of 27,443 fans.

