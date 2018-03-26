Three questions that face Leeds United ahead of Bolton Wanderers visit

Leeds United welcome Bolton Wanderers to Elland Road on Good Friday - but what dilemmas face boss Paul Heckingbottom ahead of the Championship clash?

Is it time to change formation?

Since Heckingbottom arrived at Elland Road he has changed formation just twice from his predecessor Thomas Christiansen's trusted 4-2-3-1 layout.

In his first game in charge he deployed a 4-3-3 line-up at Sheffield United before testing out a more traditional 4-4-2 at home against Bristol City - but with just one win to his name as Leeds boss is it time for another change?

The Whites welcome a team who have struggled to pick up points away from home this season, Wanderers have notched just one win on their travels and have scored only eleven goals away from the Macron Stadium this campaign, the fewest in the Championship.

Phil Parkinson's men have also allowed the ball in the back of the net a whopping 32 times in 19 away fixtures - has there been a stronger case to play a more attacking side at home this season?

With a big crowd expected at Elland Road getting on top of the opposition, especially one with a fragile defence at best, is a must and an early goal could well be the key to unlocking the door to relegation-threatened Wanderers,

The Whites need something to spark themselves out of their 2018 troubles and a change of formation, whatever it may be, could be just the trick.

To Ekuban or not to Ekuban?

The forward has been given the nod in the previous two Championship outings before the international break but it might just be time to revert to type for Heckingbottom with United failing to look threatening in front of goal.

The 23-year-old has only notched once in a United shirt so far with that goal coming in the League Cup and after receiving a fair amount of criticism following his display in the Yorkshire derby defeat to Sheffield Wednesday it may be time to head back to the bench for a couple of games.

Ekuban has had his first season in West Yorkshire hindered by injuries but may have now seen his chance come and go to impress the United faithful.

There is no doubt that he has proved himself in doing the so called 'dirty work' but ultimately goals win games and unfortunately he hasn't produced at the same rate as the on-loan Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

Heckingbottom has a serious call to make over whether he starts one, the other, or even both on Friday afternoon as Leeds search for only their second win since Boxing Day.

Is it time for other youth players to be given a chance?

In recent weeks we have seen Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Tom Pearce handed opportunities at Championship level and with the recent form of Carlos Corberan's under-23 side it may not be completely out of the question to see others given a chance.

Although, as unlikely as it may be, Sam Dalby, Jack Clarke and a host of others continue to impress at development level and now is as good a time as any to blood in some youth to the senior ranks.

With United's precarious position in the league, the campaign has effectively run its course and the pressure is off, there's no chance of the play-offs nor slipping down into the depths of League One.

The Whites, of course, remain on an awful run of form and Heckingbottom needs wins to sway the turning crowd at Elland Road and, who knows, maybe it might just be the fearlessness of youth than can drag United out of their current slump with so many first-team players short of confidence.