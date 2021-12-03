Thomas Frank hints at Leeds United change with key Brentford players missing for Elland Road trip

Brentford have several important players out injured and Frank's 12th-placed side fell to a sixth defeat of the season on Thursday evening via a 2-0 loss at Tottenham.

Danish international midfielder Mathias Jensen, winger Yoane Wissa and midfielder Shandon Baptiste were all brought on as second-half substitutes at Spurs and Frank has hinted that all three could be in contention to start.

All three players have recently returned from setbacks, Jensen having recently had a foot injury, Wissa an ankle issue and Baptiste injuring his shoulder.

INTERNATIONAL BOOST: Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Denmark midfielder Mathias Jensen, left, is 'close' in terms of his starting XI following a recent foot injury. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Asked about changing the line-up, Frank said at his pre-match press conference as quoted by The Athletic: "Wissa maybe but he hasn't been training with the team that many times. Shandon and Mathias are definitely close."

Sergi Canos, Rico Henry and Christian Norgaard all returned from knocks suffered in Sunday's 1-0 win at home to Everton by starting Thursday's clash at Spurs but David Raya, Josh DaSilva, Kristoffer Ajer and Mathias Jorgensen all remain out.

Brentford's first choice 'keeper Raya is a long-term absentee having suffered ligament damage to his knee in the 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City at the end of October.

Raya is not expected back until at least February and Spaniard Álvaro Fernández has been deputising in goal.

Midfielder DaSilva is another longer term Bees absentee due to a hip injury.

The 23-year-old has not featured since the 2-1 victory at home Stoke City in the Championship clash of February of this year.

Norwegian centre-back Ajer is reported to be three or four weeks away from returning from a hamstring injury that the defender picked up on international duty with Norway at the start of November.

The Bees signed Ajer from Celtic in the summer and the 23-year-old started Brentford's first six games of the Premier League campaign.

Danish centre-backJorgensen, better known as Zanka, has a hamstring injury.

Jorgensen was forced off in the 2-1 loss at home to Norwich City at the start of November.

