The Whites host the Bees in LS11 this afternoon in Premier League action to end a busy week of games.

Marcelo Bielsa's side earned a point at Brighton last weekend before a dramatic victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Brentford, meanwhile, toppled Everton before losing at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank. Pic: Getty

Leeds sit one point behind the visitors in the standings but are three places below in 16th position.

Frank - who is a keen admirer of his opposite number in the dugout - was quizzed over how he would describe United's style of play.

The Dane cited one game in particular, United's 1-1 Elland Road draw with Manchester City, which left a lasting impression on him.

"I would call it controlled chaos," Frank said ahead of kick-off.

"They know exactly what they are doing. When they are hitting their top performances I remember a game last year when they went not only toe to toe but I actually thought they were better than Man City.

"I remember Pep Guardiola's comment after I watched that game. He said: 'That was a game of football.'

"I know he is also a big admirer of Bielsa. It just shows when they hit their highest level they could not only compete but they should've beaten Man City fair and square.

"That's the biggest compliment you can get because they are one of the best teams in the world."

Asked about what he admired most about Bielsa as a coach, he said: "I like the way he analyses the game, how much time he uses to analyse the opponents.

"His level of details in and out of possession and also the level of detail in his style of play.

"It's unique. You have never seen anything like that in the history of world football. There is not one team who has copied his style of play. Not one. It is so unique.

"Some managers have copied a few details, in terms of getting something out of it and they're tried to add it to their own style of play.