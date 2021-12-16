Frank saw his side’s clash with Manchester United go under on Tuesday as the country deals with the Omicron variant, with Burnley’s match with Watford on Wednesday becoming the third Premier League fixture in a week to be called off.

Frank and the Bees have Covid issues of their own to deal with ahead of a Saturday trip to Southampton and the Dane would like to see a break in play to help manage the situation across the league.

“We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend,” he said on Thursday morning during his pre-match press conference.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank. Pic: Getty

“Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

“To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain.”

Frank was informed of four more Covid cases overnight – bringing the current total involving players and staff at the club to 13.

The Bees boss believes a decision to halt this weekend’s round of top-flight fixtures could be enough to sure the busy festive programme will be able to go ahead largely as planned.

“We fully respect that we want to play and it is important football keeps going, and this way we can make sure Boxing Day keeps going, I’m 100 per cent sure of that,” added Frank.

“This Omicron variant is running like wildfire around the world and I think we need to do all we can to protect and avoid it. I think we can do a lot by closing down training grounds for three, four or five days, and then we can go again.”

The Whites are currently amid their own training preparations for a home clash with Arsenal in the top flight this weekend.

United have a number of injuries and a suspension heading into the hosting of the Gunners at Elland Road in front of the television cameras on Saturday night.

Marcelo Bielsa is currently without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo and Robin Koch, while Junior Firpo is now suspended - all potential starters should they be available.