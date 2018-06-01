Thomas Christiansen vs Paul Heckingbottom: How did the Leeds United players compare under each manager?

In what was far from a vintage season, Leeds United have gone through two managers this campaign in Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom.

After Paul Heckingbottom’s sacking today we look back at the tenure of each manager - and how the players rated under each gaffer.

The formula... we’ve taken YEP’s chief football writer Phil Hay’s ratings from each game across the season and calculated the average for each player under both United managers.

From Pontus Jansson to Samuel Saiz... take a look at our gallery above to see how much each squad member and their rating differed under the two men in charge at Elland Road.

Thomas Christiansen - appointed at Elland Road on June 15 2017 following Garry Monk’s departure from West Yorkshire.

The Dane saw his Whites team hit the summit of the Championship in September but lost his job in February following a 4-1 defeat to Cardiff City after a poor run of form an discipline.

Paul Heckingbottom - appointed as Christiansen’s successor two days after he was sacked at Barnsley, Leeds paid £500,000 for his services from the fellow Yorkshire club.

The 40-year-old oversaw a torrid run of form winning just three league games out of 16. Let us know your thoughts on the ratings below.