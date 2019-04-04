This Leeds United fan wants an outdoor screen in Millennium Square for the club’s final home game

Excitement is building around Elland Road as Leeds United edge closer to reaching the Premier League after more than a decade out of the top flight.

And the atmosphere, nerves and passion are sure to heighten with just seven games to go.

England fans celebrating in Millennium Square during the 2018 World Cup.

Now one Leeds fan has called on the city do its bit to help build the atmosphere in what could be a historic month.

Sammy Kilroy said on Twitter: “The city of Leeds should have a big screen outdoor in a suitable location for the final home game vs Aston Villa for family and friends to build an excellent atmosphere together for this experience after 16 years.

“Should definitely work on this for the fans.”

This Leeds United fan wants a big screen for the club's final home game of the season.

Sammy is clearly buzzing after Leeds beat Millwall at the weekend. He wrote: “Leeds are seven games away from being officially back in the Premier League after 16 years and there’s nothing anybody can do about it.

“Sheffield United are weakening now. Leeds are getting stronger, Roofe is back and Elland Road is buzzing.”

Is he being premature - or planning ahead for something that would be a massive boost - not just to fans, but the whole city?

Leeds face Aston Villa on Saturday April 27, before taking on Ipswich the following week.

Another Leeds fan, going by the handle @BadgingOn, piped up, saying: “Millennium Square would work, that's where they have England games.”

Makes sense, doesn’t it? The atmosphere was incredible during England’s brilliant World Cup run over the summer.

Sammy replied: “There ya go it’s only fair that this is done.

“The occasion is too big for fans and family’s that have supported @LUFC through and through down through the years.

“It’s something they should definitely look into now that the fixture is confirmed as not being changed.”

What do you think - would a screen for Leeds’ final home game be a good idea?