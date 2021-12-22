This is where Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa ranks among Premier League managers under pressure

Leeds’ 4-1 defeat against Arsenal on Saturday completed the first ever run of three consecutive defeats suffered by the Argentine since his arrival at the club in June 2018.

Having won only three Premier League games this season, the Whites sit five points above the relegation zone and will take a clutch of injuries to key players with them into the new year.

Accusations of ‘second season syndrome’ have been levelled at Bielsa's side, who have failed to match the bullish form which took Premier League teams by surprise in Leeds’ first season back in the top-flight last year.

But calls for his departure are matched, if not drowned out altogether, by rousing support from Whites fans for the manager, who has secured his place in Leeds United history after masterminding the club’s promotion to the Premier League in July 2020.

At Elland Road on Saturday, the supporters chanting his name and singing ‘we all love Leeds’ well beyond the sealing of the Whites’ third straight defeat suggest the 66-year-old’s position is some way off being under serious threat.

Analysing a range of metrics including managerial record and social media posts, research carried out by Cheeky Punter has graded Premier League managers by the level of pressure they are facing at their current clubs.

Here’s how they rank:

1. Pep Guardiola - Manchester City The Premier League holders show no signs of letting up this season. Photo: Lynne Cameron Photo Sales

2. Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea Since taking over at Stamford Bridge in January, Tuchel has guided Chelsea to a Champions League trophy and made the Blues contenders for the 2021/2022 Premier League title. Photo: James Dillhouse Photo Sales

3. Jürgen Klopp - Liverpool With Liverpool keeping pace with league leaders Manchester City, Klopp's position looks secure. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4. David Moyes - West Ham United Since steering West Ham clear of relegation during the 2019/2020 season, Moyes has worked wonders at the London Stadium and the Hammers are strong contenders for European qualification this season. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt Photo Sales