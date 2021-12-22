This is where Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa ranks among Premier League managers under pressure

Leeds’ 4-1 defeat against Arsenal on Saturday completed the first ever run of three consecutive defeats suffered by the Argentine since his arrival at the club in June 2018.
Having won only three Premier League games this season, the Whites sit five points above the relegation zone and will take a clutch of injuries to key players with them into the new year.
Accusations of ‘second season syndrome’ have been levelled at Bielsa's side, who have failed to match the bullish form which took Premier League teams by surprise in Leeds’ first season back in the top-flight last year.
But calls for his departure are matched, if not drowned out altogether, by rousing support from Whites fans for the manager, who has secured his place in Leeds United history after masterminding the club’s promotion to the Premier League in July 2020.
At Elland Road on Saturday, the supporters chanting his name and singing ‘we all love Leeds’ well beyond the sealing of the Whites’ third straight defeat suggest the 66-year-old’s position is some way off being under serious threat.
Analysing a range of metrics including managerial record and social media posts, research carried out by Cheeky Punter has graded Premier League managers by the level of pressure they are facing at their current clubs.
Here’s how they rank: