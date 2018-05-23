'This is where I belong. I came home,' reveals Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe

Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe revealed that he was reminded why the city holds such a special place in his heart after witnessing Josh Warrington's defeat of Lee Selby on Saturday.

Radebe, who spent 11 years with the Whites, joined the club in 1994 and went on to make over 200 appearances for Leeds whilst captaining both club and country.

Lucas Radebe.

The Chief joined 'Leeds Warrior' Warrington for his ring walk ahead of his IBF featherweight title showdown against Welshman Selby in which the 27-year-old went on to win in on points in an enthralling encounter in the open air of Elland Road.

Radebe though revealed afterwards that he felt he had returned to his real home on a night that Warrington made history by bringing a first boxing world title to the city.

"It brought back memories," Radebe told LUTV on being back in Leeds for the bout.

"I was sitting down and thinking, you know what, this is where I belong. I came home. That is how I felt."

Lucas Radebe in action against Manchester United.

Asked whether United fans might see him back in West Yorkshire in the near future he replied: "I would love to come back again."

"To see all the fans, be with the team and hopefully resurrect those friendships. We will see. Once I get in and talk to the owners and see the coaching staff and the players, it would be brilliant to come over and watch some of the games."

Radebe also gave some words of wisdom to Warrington before the showdown on Saturday and revealed that it was an occasion he felt he couldn't miss.

"Nights like that don't come all the time, it was a big event," added the 49-year-old.

"It was unbelievable. I've been following Josh on Instagram and his preparations, the way he is focused and the passion of boxing, he showed it out there tonight in this arena. In this stadium that we're so proud of."