This is when every Leeds United contract expires in Marcelo Bielsa's Elland Road squad
Leeds United have decisions to make as the January transfer market comes to a close on Monday night - but when are Marcelo Bielsa's side currently contracted until in LS11?
Let's take a look...
2022 -
First team: Laurens de Bock (out on loan - Zulte Waregem).
Under-23s: Nohan Kenneh, Bobby Kamwa (out on loan - Dunfermline), Liam McCarron, Alfie Hughes, Kun Temenuzhkov (out on loan - Real Union), Josh Galloway (out on loan - FC United of Manchester).
2023 -
First team: Luke Ayling, Adam Forshaw, Kiko Casilla (out on loan - Elche), Leif Davis (out on loan - Bournmouth), Crysencio Summerville.
Under-23s: Ryan Edmondson (out on loan - Port Vale), Elia Caprile (out on loan - Pro Patria), Sam Greenwood, Stuart McKinstry, Mateusz Bogusz, Max Dean, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Joe Snowdon.
2024 -
First team: Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Diego Llorente, Raphinha, Robin Koch, Helder Costa, Liam Cooper, Mateusz Klich, Pascal Struijk, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison, Joe Gelhardt.
Under-23s: Cody Drameh (out on loan - Cardiff City), Alfie McCalmont (out on loan - Morecombe), Sean McGurk, Lewis Bate, Jack Jenkins, Dani van den Heuvel.
2025 -
First team: Junior Firpo, Leo Hjelde.
Under-23s: Kristoffer Klaesson, Charlie Cresswell, Amari Miller, Mateo Joseph.
2026 -
First team: Patrick Bamford, Illan Meslier, Daniel James.