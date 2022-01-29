This is when every Leeds United contract expires in Marcelo Bielsa's Elland Road squad

Leeds United have decisions to make as the January transfer market comes to a close on Monday night - but when are Marcelo Bielsa's side currently contracted until in LS11?

By Joe Urquhart
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 11:43 am
Updated Saturday, 29th January 2022, 11:44 am

Let's take a look...

2022 -

First team: Laurens de Bock (out on loan - Zulte Waregem).

Under-23s: Nohan Kenneh, Bobby Kamwa (out on loan - Dunfermline), Liam McCarron, Alfie Hughes, Kun Temenuzhkov (out on loan - Real Union), Josh Galloway (out on loan - FC United of Manchester).

2023 -

First team: Luke Ayling, Adam Forshaw, Kiko Casilla (out on loan - Elche), Leif Davis (out on loan - Bournmouth), Crysencio Summerville.

Under-23s: Ryan Edmondson (out on loan - Port Vale), Elia Caprile (out on loan - Pro Patria), Sam Greenwood, Stuart McKinstry, Mateusz Bogusz, Max Dean, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Joe Snowdon.

2024 -

First team: Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Diego Llorente, Raphinha, Robin Koch, Helder Costa, Liam Cooper, Mateusz Klich, Pascal Struijk, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison, Joe Gelhardt.

Under-23s: Cody Drameh (out on loan - Cardiff City), Alfie McCalmont (out on loan - Morecombe), Sean McGurk, Lewis Bate, Jack Jenkins, Dani van den Heuvel.

2025 -

First team: Junior Firpo, Leo Hjelde.

Under-23s: Kristoffer Klaesson, Charlie Cresswell, Amari Miller, Mateo Joseph.

2026 -

First team: Patrick Bamford, Illan Meslier, Daniel James.

