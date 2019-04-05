This is what the council say about having a Leeds United open top bus parade if they win promotion

Leeds City Council have said they would be 'keen' to organise an open top bus parade for Leeds United if the season ends in promotion.

But they've not revealed whether plans for an event in the city centre are already being discussed - saying they'll only be finalised once the club's final league position is confirmed.

Leeds United's last open top bus parade in 1992

Leeds United players and staff last enjoyed an open top bus parade in 1992, when they won the old First Division title.

There have been parades in the city centre since then - in 2016, the council helped to arrange a 'Rio Heroes' event when returning Olympic medal winners from the local area, including the Brownlee brothers, rode buses through the streets.

On that occasion, the double-deckers took a circular route from The Headrow via Park Row, City Square, Boar Lane and Briggate.

Leeds City Council said:

"Like everyone in the city, we are of course keeping a very close eye on how Leeds United are doing, but there is still a long way to go and whilst we would certainly want to work with the club to do something of this nature should they be promoted, we won’t be making any specific plans, until the season is over, or the club’s final league position is finalised."