Diego Flores' role as translator to Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa became the subject of a comic celebration earlier this week.

In the clip from VIVO, players can be heard chanting in Spanish 'es el equipo del traductor', which translates as 'this is the team of the translator.'

Among Flores' duties as Bielsa's assistant, the Argentinian was responsible for translating the head coach in press conferences and post-match interviews.

Flores departed Elland Road in the summer of 2020, between promotion celebrations and the Whites' fresh start in the Premier League in order to take a break after the hard work of Leeds' title-winning season.

In August, he was appointed manager of top-flight Argentinian side Godoy Cruz. Flores has not lost a game since taking charge, earning two wins and a draw in the Primera División.

On Wednesday, Godoy Cruz beat Racing Club 5-4 on penalties to progress in the Argentinian Cup, prompting this playful outburst from his jubilant players.

Bielsa and his technical team. Pic: Michael Regan/Getty

