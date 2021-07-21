A dangerous team with intensity, attacking intent, belief and incredible fitness levels - that's how Leeds have been described by some of the top coaches in English and European football.

Bielsa has made a huge impact at Elland Road since his arrival three years ago as he replaced the outgoing Paul Heckingbottom.

The Argentine head coach has taken Leeds from mid-table mediocrity in the Championship to the top half of the Premier League in his 36 months in charge in West Yorkshire.

Fans have come together across social media to thank Bielsa for his lasting impact on the Whites and wish him a Happy Birthday we thought it would be a good time to take a look back at what his peers said about his team throughout the campaign just gone.

Bielsa masterminded a ninth-placed finish for Leeds following promotion last summer and impressed with with his attacking style of play in the top flight.

"I’m satisfied with what we achieved," Bielsa reflected on the season in May.

"It’s very difficult to win a game in the Premier League, very difficult, and, on the other side, I feel like we could have had a few more points.

"If we divided the competition in two, in the second part we received 50 per cent fewer goals than we did in the first part. Had we had that defensive security throughout the campaign, if we had added those points, I would have liked this season."

Here are some of the best quotes about Marcelo Bielsa s Whites from Premier League bosses last season:

1. Pep Guardiola "They destroyed the Championship last season. It's a gift to the Premier League to have [Bielsa] here because his teams are always a joy to watch. They are honest, always want to attack and produce good football for fans."

2. Jurgen Klopp "I congratulated everyone of their team, what a team they are. Unbelievable. I will watch them quite often."

3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "You can see he's a coach with all the details and he's got his teams running. They're the highest running and sprinting team in the league, probably the fittest team."

4. Brendan Rodgers "They play in a respectful way. They don't argue with referees so much. They have great integrity in the game. I've enjoyed watching them and preparing to play against them."