These are the six games Sheffield United still have to play Wondering who Sheffield United still have to play as the race for promotion hots up? Here are the Blades remaining fixtures compared with who Leeds United play: 1. Birmingham City (away) The Blades travel to St Andrew's on Wednesday, April 10 (7.45pm). The Whites play the previous night at Deepdale. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Millwall (home) The Blades entertain the Lions at Bramall Lane at 3pm on Saturday, April 13.'as Leeds play Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Nottingham Forest (home) Chris Wilder's side face Forest at Bramall Lane on Friday, April 19, at 12.30pm. Leeds play Wigan later that same day at Elland Road. (3pm) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Hull City (away) It's then all eyes on the KCOM Stadium as the Blades take on the Tigers on Monday, April 22, at 3pm. Leeds travel to Brentford - live on Sky - at 5.15pm. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2