These are the seven games Sheffield United still have to play
Wondering who Sheffield United still have to play as the race for promotion hots up?
Here are the Blades remaining fixtures compared with who Leeds United play:
1. Preston North End (away)
They travel to Deepdale on Saturday, April 6, at 3pm. The Whites are at Birmingham City.
2. Birmingham City (away)
The Blades travel to St Andrew's on Wednesday, April 10 (7.45pm). The Whites play the previous night at Deepdale.
3. Millwall (home)
The Blades entertain the Lions at Bramall Lane at 3pm on Saturday, April 13.'as Leeds play Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.
4. Nottingham Forest (home)
Chris Wilder's side face Forest at Bramall Lane on Friday, April 19, at 12.30pm. Leeds play Wigan later that same day at Elland Road. (3pm)
