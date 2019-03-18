These are the four games Sheffield United still have to play Wondering who Sheffield United still have to play as the race for promotion hots up? Here are the Blades remaining fixtures compared with who Leeds United play: 1. Nottingham Forest (home) Chris Wilder's side face Forest at Bramall Lane on Friday, April 19, at 12.30pm. Leeds play Wigan later that same day at Elland Road. (3pm) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Hull City (away) It's then all eyes on the KCOM Stadium as the Blades take on the Tigers on Monday, April 22, at 3pm. Leeds travel to Brentford - live on Sky - at 5.15pm. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Ipswich Town (home) Sheffield's final home game of the Championship season is against the Tractor Boys on Saturday, April 27, at 3pm while Leeds take on Villa at Elland Road. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Stoke City (away) Sunday, May 5, at 12.30pm. As Leeds United travel to Portman Road the Blades take on Stoke at the Britannia. Radios at the ready? Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 1