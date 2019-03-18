PICS: Getty

These are the eight games Sheffield United still have to play

Wondering who Sheffield United still have to play as the race for promotion hots up?

Here are the Blades remaining fixtures compared with who Leeds United play:

1. Bristol City (h)

2. Preston North End (away)

3. Birmingham City (away)

4. Millwall (home)

