These are the eight games Sheffield United still have to play Wondering who Sheffield United still have to play as the race for promotion hots up? Here are the Blades remaining fixtures compared with who Leeds United play: 1. Bristol City (h) They take on Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Saturday, March 30 at 3pm - the same Leeds play Millwall at Elland Road. 2. Preston North End (away) They travel to Deepdale on Saturday, April 6, at 3pm. The Whites are at Birmingham City. 3. Birmingham City (away) The Blades travel to St Andrew's on Wednesday, April 10 (7.45pm). The Whites play the previous night at Deepdale. 4. Millwall (home) The Blades entertain the Lions at Bramall Lane at 3pm on Saturday, April 13.'as Leeds play Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.