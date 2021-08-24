SPECIAL NIGHT - Luke Murphy, right, returns to Leeds United tonight with Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup. Pic: Getty

When he signed for Crewe in September 2020 he was returning home, to where it all began at the age of seven. He was 23 before he left Gresty Road to sign for Leeds, the July 2013 move making him the latest in a long and distinguished line of players to move on to bigger things after a footballing education at Crewe. Five years and 103 Championship appearances later, Marcelo Bielsa arrived and Murphy, who spent the previous year and a half on loan with Burton Albion, was released from his contract to join Bolton Wanderers. Almost a year ago his career went full circle.

“There is no place like here,” he said, upon signing for his boyhood club.

Crewe have his heart, but Leeds retain his affection, so when the teams were paired in the cup, he was over the moon.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was absolutely buzzing,” he said. “I was delighted with the draw. For me, personally, it couldn’t be any better.”

Rotherham-born Crewe boss David Artell is keenly aware of Leeds United’s stature thanks to nights out in the city as a young man. Murphy knows first hand just what the club represents.

“It was massive,” he said.

“I knew Leeds was a massive club but until you’re actually in that building, in the city of Leeds, you don’t realise how big of a club it is. There’s not many in the Premier League, team wise, bigger than Leeds. Going there, it was a bit of an eye opener to start with. The people are fantastic, it’s such a good club, they can’t do enough for you. They’ve really kicked on since I’ve left, the fans are right behind them and they’re in a really good, positive place.”

Murphy’s only return to Elland Road since his departure came as a Bolton player in February 2019, when he came off the bench with four minutes remaining in a 2-1 defeat, Patrick Bamford and Gjanni Alioski scoring for the Whites.

He is evidently too modest to say it himself, but a warm welcome is likely. Elland Road can be an unforgiving place but it holds a sentimental crowd –on Saturday they gave former Whites academy graduate Fabian Delph a rousing ovation.

“I can’t wait to go back, I love it there,” said Murphy.

“They were really good to me over the period I had there. We had ups and downs as a team and a club. I went back with Bolton and [the fans] were really good, I appreciated that. I’m not sure what it’ll be like, I’ll take whatever it is in my stride, but I’ve got nothing but respect for Leeds.”

The visit of League One opposition in the Carabao Cup might not always have captured the Elland Road imagination but even before Bielsa masterminded a Premier League return, Leeds fans packed the ground for a second-round tie against Stoke in this competition. They will again tonight and the atmosphere will be something new for some of Murphy’s inexperienced team-mates. No side in League One gave more match minutes to players aged 23 or under last season.

Murphy, a veteran at 31, wants them to relish the noise.

“Embrace it, soak it up,” he said. “These occasions don’t come round very often. You can have a Premier League draw against many other teams, but to go to Elland Road, with a full house, I’m not sure you’ll find a better atmosphere. I often talk about that to them, or to anyone who asks, people who haven’t been there before – I’m excited to see other people experience there what I experienced there for a couple of years. It really is special. I’m sure all the lads, the younger ones will be fine. They all have aspirations to kick on in their career. If they want to do that I’m sure they’ll get used to playing in front of crowds like this.”

The intensity on the pitch is something else Murphy and Crewe will have to cope with. Known to prefer patience in possession, Crewe will have their work cut out trying to pass through Bielsa’s press, regardless of the make-up of Leeds’ line-up. The challenge Bielsaball presents is just another thing Murphy wants his side to embrace.

He said: “Whoever he puts out is going to be Premier League standard. “We’re all looking forward to testing ourselves against whoever he puts out. I’m sure it’ll be a great game. We’re all really excited. You want to see where you’re up to, especially ones in their development. Leeds United are probably the standard, they’re probably the mould we want to work off, with the pressing and the intensity. It’ll be a good marker to see how close or how far off we are.”

The season has not started well for Crewe, with no wins in League One to their name, so a trip to Leeds is a welcome distraction.

It's not just a day out or a trip down memory lane for Murphy, however.

“It’s probably come at a good time for us as a club, to try and take our mind off the league a little bit,” he said.

“Hopefully use this game, in front of a great crowd, massive crowd, great atmosphere, to try to kick-start our season. Turn it into a positive. We’re going there to win, it’s not a day out, we need to try and get a result there that will kick-start our season and help us in the league.