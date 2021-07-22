The Whites showed off their new strip via their social media channels at 6pm on Wednesday evening and the kit is available to purchase from Thursday morning.

The new strip is available online from 8am at https://shop.leedsunited.com/ and in Official Leeds United stores from 9am at Elland Road, Trinity, Merrion Centre and White Rose.

The new home kit is also available at JD and at adidas.co.uk/football-kitsAdidas struck a lucrative five-year deal with the Elland Road outfit last summer during which Leeds signed the largest commercial deal in the club’s history with global sports betting brand SBOTOP whose logo features on the front of the club's shirts.

CLEAN AND FRESH: Leeds United's star Brazilian winger Raphinha shows off his club's new home shirt. Photo by LUFC.

The new home shirt keeps to tradition in being white with the traditional three Adidas stripes running down the middle of the shoulder in a bright yellow.

The Whites will begin their 2021-22 Premier League season with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

A statement released to accompany the launch of the kit read: "Ready to go again. Leeds United.

"A second season back in the Premier League beckons.

"Swashbuckling football, constant attack, incredible stamina.

"Now everyone can see it.

"This team. These players. They want to make you proud.

"Different by design. The wait is over, the new home shirt is here. Pure Leeds United.

"When adidas the designed jersey, they went for clean and fresh.

"Made with Primegreen, a high-performance recycled material, the soft, textured fabric joins forces with moisture-absorbing AEROREADY to ensure a comfortable wear whenever you feel like showing off your colours.

"The famous three stripes adorn the shoulders, and the shirt is accompanied with traditional white shorts and socks.

"The kit design is further complimented by colour matched sponsor logos from SBOTOP, BOXT and JD.

"The legendary Elland Road atmosphere is set to return this coming season, something unique, so get ready back at LS11 and wear the white shirt with pride.

"Marching on Together."

