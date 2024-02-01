Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

The transfer deals that are still in play at Leeds United in final hour of January transfer window: live

Leeds United were on the verge of exiting this season's January transfer window without conducting any incoming business, much to the dismay of Whites supporters.

By Lee Sobot, Joe Donnohue, Graham Smyth, Chris Holt
Published 1st Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 22:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeds have until 11pm this evening - Thursday, February 1 - to bolster Daniel Farke's first-team squad, or face the reality of pushing for promotion with his existing group.

It has been suggested that Leeds' squad is weaker than it was a month ago, after the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling, along with several peripheral youngsters exiting on various loan deals and permanent transfers. Recent results would suggest otherwise, though, with five wins from six games in 2024 and a 100 per cent record in the Championship since the turn of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That said, Leeds have relied on the versatility of Ethan Ampadu to feature at centre-back in Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper's absence, meanwhile midfielder Archie Gray remains Farke's first-choice right-back, and does not turn 18 until next month. The worry amongst fans is that neither solution is sustainable, particularly if the team suffer a number of injuries in key positions.

The manager did admit during his pre-Bristol City press conference yesterday that one or two deals came 'very close' to completion this month, but injuries prohibited Leeds from making their move, or at least made them think twice. One such player was Japanese international full-back Daiki Hashioka, who has subsequently signed for Premier League outfit Luton Town.

Farke also said Leeds are 'restricted' by financial rules and past business with several high-earning players still on the club's books despite being out on loan this season. Burnley duo Manuel Benson and Connor Roberts and Everton's Ben Godfrey have all been named by various sources as players Leeds may look to pursue, but time is running out.

Follow all the updates as they happen on deadline day with our dedicated live blog. We'll be covering everything from start to finish, and possibly even beyond, if Leeds clinch a late move and require a deal sheet to get it signed, sealed and delivered past the deadline.

Leeds United Transfer Deadline Day LIVE

Show new updates
22:32 GMTUpdated 22:33 GMT

Notable Championship departure

Adam Idah has departed Norwich City to join Celtic.

22:30 GMT

Still waiting

On Connor Roberts as we head into the final half an hour

22:29 GMT

Details as Ian Poveda joins Sheffield Wednesday - with deal twist

22:27 GMT

DEAL

Ian Poveda has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

20:53 GMT

Poveda deal twist

Alex Miller from our sister title the Sheffield Star is reporting that Poveda's move to Sheffield Wednesday now looks like being a loan switch rather than a permanent deal. Expected to be announced before the 11pm deadline.

20:42 GMT

Difficulties at Leicester

In getting their proposed deal for Inter Milan's Italian international Stefano Sensi over the line according to Sky in Italy who say there is a reported legal issue. One to watch.

20:00 GMT

Off topic, but a nightmare for Kalvin Phillips

19:42 GMT

Full story as Leeds United's promotion rivals land new striker

19:23 GMT

Deal for promotion rivals

Ipswich Town have signed striker Kieffer Moore on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season. A big signing, in more ways then one.

19:20 GMT

Sinisterra

On the bench for Bournemouth tonight at West Ham and set to make his switch to the Cherries a permanent deal. Talks ongoing.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeLeeds