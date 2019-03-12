The statistic that shows why Leeds United deserve to finish in the Championship's top two

Leeds United have maintained their push for automatic promotion throughout the season - but how long have they spent in the Championship top two?

Marcelo Bielsa's side are 10 games away from ending their 16-year Premier League absence. That said, expect many twists and turns.

Leeds United fans

But while their lead over third-placed Sheffield United is far from a comfortable one, findings show the Whites more than deserve their current top two ranking.

How? Well, we've crunched the numbers to see where Leeds have spent the majority of the 2018/19 season, and the results are very impressive.

As shown in the graphic below, Bielsa's men have spent 30 out of the 36 weeks of the term in the top two, and have never dropped as low as 4th.

For the opening 11 weeks of the season, United cemented a place in the automatic spots before slipping to 3rd and 4th following a 1-0 defeat to Hull City and a 1-1 draw with Brentford in October.

Leeds United have never dropped lower than 4th this season

Despite the minor blip briefly continuing, a 1-0 victory over Reading in November followed - Leeds stayed in the top two for 14 consecutive weeks - nine of which they topped the table.

Defeat at Queens Park Rangers - who were on a seven game losing streak - last month brought somewhat panic among the Leeds faithful as they slipped back into third.

But as Bielsa's troops have all season, they responded emphatically to put four past promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion to ultimately create a three-horse race.

Alongside Norwich City, it is Leeds who rank in the top two, however just a two-point gap separates them from their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.