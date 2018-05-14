The staggering Premier League figures Leeds United are missing out on

Huddersfield Town have earned nearly as much in prize money in one Premier League season as Leeds United did across twelve years in the top flight.

The Whites have been exiled from England's top division for 14 years and the latest statistics revealed in a special report in Sunday's Daily Mail show just how much they're missing out.

Town earned £104m for finishing in 16th this campaign, while United's money over their twelve year stay in the Premier League totalled £125.5m.

In four years Burnley have totted up a whopping £269.1m in prize money with this seasons winners Manchester City earning £153.2m this year alone.

Leeds' Championship rivals Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hull City all pocketed £42.4m in parachute payments this season, while Fulham also earned £17.2m along with Cardiff City and Aston Villa who bagged £32.6m respectively.

The relegated sides who will be rivalling the Whites in the second tier next campaign all received healthy sums despite failing to secure their Premier League safety.

Leeds United celebrate.

West Brom earned £98.5m, while Stoke (£98.9m) and Swansea City (£100.5m) will also be entering the summer with some spare change in an attempt to head back to the promised land at the first attempt.

At the other end of the spectrum the 'big six' in Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hostpur and Man City have now all smashed through the £1bn prize money barrier.

United's Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley have earned the least amount from the Premier League in their one year in the top flight which bagged them just £7.7.m.

For finishing thirteenth in the Championship Leeds earned themselves just £6.8m, which is the same blanket figure throughout the league.