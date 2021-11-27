Speed - who made 312 appearances in LS11, scoring 57 goals - will forever be remembered for his role in Elland Road history.

Today marks 10 years since the Welsh midfielder's untimely passing, with his death coming as a shock to the football world in 2011 - none more so than in West Yorkshire.

Speed was handed his professional debut at 19 by Leeds - after signing initial terms at 14 years of age - and went on to earn promotion to the top flight in 1990 after breaking into the team on a regular basis.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was a crucial figure in helping Howard Wilkinson's men shock English football by helping United lift the old first division title just two years later in 1992.

The Square Ball and LUST - along with Andy's Man Club, a men's mental health charity - will hold 'An Evening To Remember Gary Speed' on December 5 and the night will take place at Slung Low, Holbeck Working Men's Club.

BBC Radio Leeds commentator Adam Pope will host the evening with Speed's former agent Hayden Evans announced as one of the guests - with more to be announced in due course.

Tickets are a minimum of £5 and all money raised on the night will go to The Samaritans in Speed's memory.

Former Leeds United player Gary Speed. PA Photo: Nick Potts

"On the tenth anniversary of Gary Speed's death, we felt it was important to remember his career and what he meant to Leeds fans," Paul O'Dowd, of The Square Ball, told the YEP.

"We'll have fans recalling their favourite Gary Speed memories and it is such a coup to have his agent and close friend Hayden Evans with us on the night too.

"Along with Andy's Man Club and the Supporters Trust, we'll be raising funds and awareness for The Samaritans, who are a free phone call away, 24 hours a day, for anyone suffering with mental health issues. "

Graham Hyde, of the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, added: "We wanted to pull something together to celebrate Gary.

The Square Ball and the Leeds United Supporters Trust will host a night in Gary Speed's memory.

"It's a very sad series of events that led to his passing and it was the loss of such an icon - but we have plenty to celebrate and talk about in regards to his impact on the club.

"We just want to let people know that it is okay not to be okay - whilst remembering what a great man he was."

You can buy tickets for the evening here.

The Samaritans can be contacted free at any time of day or night, call 116123 or email [email protected]