In terms of the battle to stay up, 13 teams are quoted on Oddschecker with prices to go down but four of those sides are at monster odds, namely eighth-placed Wolves (750-1), ninth-placed Brighton (500-1), tenth-placed Leicester City (250-1) and 11th-placed Aston Villa (250-1).

Thereafter, every other side is 25-1 or less for the drop, the bookies believing the battle to stay up is essentially a nine-runner race.

Here, we run through the main ins and outs (excluding loans out) from each team in that bottom nine during the January transfer window so far, plus that team's odds to go down, starting at the bottom of the division and working up.

The window shuts at 11pm on Monday evening.

1. 20th - Burnley Ins: None. Outs: Chris Wood (Newcastle). And three loan exits. Odds to go down: 4-7 (third favourites). Photo Sales

2. 19th - Watford Ins: Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam), Hassane Kamara, pictured (Nice), Samir (Udinese), Edo Kayembe (Eupen), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux). Outs: None. But three exits on loan. Odds for relegation: 4-9 (second favourites). Photo Sales

3. 18th - Newcastle United Ins: Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Chris Wood, pictured (Burnley), Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon). Outs: None. One exit on loan. Odds for relegation: 33-19 (fourth favourites). Photo Sales

4. 17th - Norwich City Ins: None. Outs: Gassan Ahadme (Burton Albion) - plus eight loan departures. Odds for relegation: 2-7 (favourites). Photo Sales