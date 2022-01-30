BOTTOM-HALF BATTLE: Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, left, looks to hold off Leeds United's Robin Koch, centre, and Jack Harrison, right, in this month's Premier League clash at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The signings made by Leeds United's bottom-half Premier League rivals and chances of staying up

Leeds United are yet to bolster their first-team ranks in the January transfer window - but what have their rivals in the bottom half of the Premier League been up to?

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 6:26 pm

In terms of the battle to stay up, 13 teams are quoted on Oddschecker with prices to go down but four of those sides are at monster odds, namely eighth-placed Wolves (750-1), ninth-placed Brighton (500-1), tenth-placed Leicester City (250-1) and 11th-placed Aston Villa (250-1).

Thereafter, every other side is 25-1 or less for the drop, the bookies believing the battle to stay up is essentially a nine-runner race.

Here, we run through the main ins and outs (excluding loans out) from each team in that bottom nine during the January transfer window so far, plus that team's odds to go down, starting at the bottom of the division and working up.

The window shuts at 11pm on Monday evening.

1. 20th - Burnley

Ins: None. Outs: Chris Wood (Newcastle). And three loan exits. Odds to go down: 4-7 (third favourites).

2. 19th - Watford

Ins: Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam), Hassane Kamara, pictured (Nice), Samir (Udinese), Edo Kayembe (Eupen), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux). Outs: None. But three exits on loan. Odds for relegation: 4-9 (second favourites).

3. 18th - Newcastle United

Ins: Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Chris Wood, pictured (Burnley), Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon). Outs: None. One exit on loan. Odds for relegation: 33-19 (fourth favourites).

4. 17th - Norwich City

Ins: None. Outs: Gassan Ahadme (Burton Albion) - plus eight loan departures. Odds for relegation: 2-7 (favourites).

