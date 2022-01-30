In terms of the battle to stay up, 13 teams are quoted on Oddschecker with prices to go down but four of those sides are at monster odds, namely eighth-placed Wolves (750-1), ninth-placed Brighton (500-1), tenth-placed Leicester City (250-1) and 11th-placed Aston Villa (250-1).
Thereafter, every other side is 25-1 or less for the drop, the bookies believing the battle to stay up is essentially a nine-runner race.
Here, we run through the main ins and outs (excluding loans out) from each team in that bottom nine during the January transfer window so far, plus that team's odds to go down, starting at the bottom of the division and working up.
The window shuts at 11pm on Monday evening.