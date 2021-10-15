'The secret's out' - Leeds United fans react as Raphinha shines on full Brazil debut

@Eoinx22: Best player I've seen in my lifetime for us. Shame he might be too good for us right now.

@OliWhiteMOT93: Raphinha is an incredible player who has produced some very special moments. He deserves the chance to shine at the very top. He’s an elite talent and honestly we’re lucky to still have him here. ‘If’ he moves on, I’m sure he will always appreciate his development at Leeds.

@CassGaz: Think the secret’s out & has been for a while. Going to be very hard to keep him after this season. Got Galactico in his bones, this kid!

@FootyAnalyKris: So Raphinha is a bona fide global superstar now then, we've come a long way since Luke Varney and Noel Hunt.

@Elland_toad: Beginning of the end of Raphinha’s Leeds career last night.

@LewyPearce: Let’s just enjoy this unbelievable talent. He wears our shirt and made his name with us under Bielsa. He will go in the summer and that’s because he deserves to be playing for the best teams in the world. We’re lucky to have him and he’s lucky we found him!

Raphinha. Pic: Buda Mendes.

@Shaneybah: In fairness a contract extension is a must for this guy, he's a breath of fresh air for #LUFC. Won't be easy to replace him whenever he decides to leave.

@Pistol1603: Raphinha is genuinely capable of being one of the best players in the world. Should expect a 20 goal + season in the PL this season.

@Waynedempsey1: It’s inevitable he’s going to leave one day, but let’s enjoy every minute he’s here, what a player.

@Lufc_gibson: We paid £17 million for Raph. By far the best piece of business in Leeds United history. Shame he’ll be gone come the summer. But surely it’s going to take 70/80 million to get him now?

Raphinha celebrates with Neymar. Pic: Nelson Almeida.

@IsaacNumeroUno: He’s probably going to leave in the summer… but whoever wants him will need a big old wallet.

