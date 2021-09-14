Cody Drameh. Pic: Getty

“As a player, I’ve got a great engine, a lot of stamina. I like to get up and down the pitch,” Drameh said on his arrival.

“I might need a bit of improvement in my attacking but that’s what I’m here for, under the coaching staff at Leeds - to get better.”

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old said the development of full-back Benjamin Mendy under Bielsa at Marseille was an inspiration for the move, as well as the opportunity to add to the list of young players blooded by the head coach in his three seasons at Leeds.

Drameh had risen through the ranks at Fulham academy before becoming frustrated by the lack of first team opportunities. Now at Leeds it’s only Luke Ayling who stands ahead of him in the queue of right-backs.

Though Bielsa is largely content with his tried and tested line-up, Drameh’s first season at Thorp Arch made a good case for the head coach putting faith in him should the need arrive.

The right-back was a permanent fixture in Mark Jackson’s Under-23 side and helped promote the team to Division One in their first season competing in Premier League 2.

Cody Drameh

His performance earned him a nomination for February’s PL2 Player of the Month and the attention of England U20s coach Lee Carsley, who selected Drameh to represent his country in a friendly against Wales.

With Carsley taking Aidy Boothroyd’s place as manager of England Under-21s, reports suggest Drameh is in line for further youth caps, which comes as no surprise to those who have kept a close eye on the young star’s progress at Thorp Arch.

He has already made strides towards his hopes of first team action and developing his attacking game, travelling with the senior squad to face Brighton in January before scoring a delightful goal against Burnley on the last day of the PL2 season.

Drameh boasts a near-immaculate defensive record - very few PL2 wingers can say they made it past him last season or even troubled him in one v one battles. That, combined with his no fear attitude on the attack, makes the 19-year-old a safe bet for most likely to break into the Whites’ Premier League squad this season.

Benjamin Mendy. Pic: Getty

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.