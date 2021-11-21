Here's the YEP take on the potential talking points at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

LAST TIME AT SPURS

Saturday January 2, 2021, Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Leeds United.

KEY BATTLE

The final third

Without Patrick Bamford Leeds have been lacking his presence in the final third, in terms of what he brings to the press, how he provides a focal point for the attack and a target to hit in the area at the end of attacks. Marcelo Bielsa might stick with the Dan James experiment, hoping again to utilise his pace against what might be a back three, or he could try Rodrigo there once more with Mateusz Klich or Tyler Roberts in behind him. Rodrigo has a different profile as a striker and plays a lot deeper, however, which helps link attacks but gives him a huge amount of work to do to then get on the end of them. Whoever it is up front has a huge job on their hands to make a mark in the way Bamford does, a way that no one has really managed during his absence.

SPURS KEY MAN

KEY MAN - Leeds United cannot afford to give Harry Kane a sniff of goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today. Pic: Getty

Harry Kane

Seven goals in two international games, regardless of the quality of the opposition, will have the England and Spurs striker in fine fettle for this one. He's got a new manager to impress and a fanbase to convince of his motivation and dedication to the cause. Antonio Conte's appointment will have a galvanising effect on the home support and in that atmosphere, Kane will want to shine. Leeds can't give him a sniff because he's a ruthless finisher. Any mistakes are likely to be punished. Having kept Jamie Vardy as quiet as anyone can really manage, the Leeds back line will be out to do the same to Kane.

GRAHAM SMYTH'S VERDICT

Another game that is difficult, if not impossible to predict. Regardless of the time Conte has been able to spend with his players, they're very good players and among their number are some elite operators. Leeds have to be at their best, at least as good as they were against Leicester if not better, to get a result. There were some very positive signs in that game before the break, particularly the return to form of Stuart Dallas and the quietly accomplished display at left-back of Pascal Struijk. Adam Forshaw was the key, though, and if he can play like that again it will be of huge importance. Without Bamford though, there are genuine concerns over goalscoring. Someone needs to step up in the way Raphinha has. A draw would be perfectly sufficient and it's within Leeds' capabilities but a high-scoring game is very hard to imagine. I'll say 1-1.

