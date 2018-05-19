The photos which will bring a tear to the eye of every Leeds United fan

They say a picture can tell a 1,000 words.

And these collection of photos will just do that for the thousands of Leeds United fans who were there that day.

The date: May 21, 2006. The occasion: The richest game in world football at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. The score: Leeds United 0 Watford 3.

A decade on the pain of defeat still resonates for digital editor Andrew Hutchinson.

“There are games which live long in the memory for all the wrong reasons. And for me this is one of them. I queued for hours at Elland Road for tickets and like the thousands of Leeds fans in south Wales that day I was full of hope and expectation.

“Yet we never turned up. I can cope with losing but the horror of the performance still cuts deep.

“And it took ages to get home after the final whistle. The roads were clogged up and we ended up heading back to Leeds via Swansea!”

