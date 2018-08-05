The Marcelo Bielsa revolution at Leeds United is alive and kicking - and Stoke City are the first to feel it's wrath.

The Argentine watched his team sweep Gary Rowett's Potters aside with ease perched atop a bucket that looked like it had been purchased in the local branch of Ikea. The high intense pressing game that the Whites produced over the 90 minutes though didn't go unnoticed as they ran out 3-1 victors.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp calls his style heavy metal football and it won't be long until El Loco has a name of his own should Leeds keep this up over the course of the season.

Bielsa gave little away during the victory as he watched the game unfold slipping up only once allowing himself a fist pump as Liam Cooper's header found the back of the net to restore a two-goal cushion.

The backroom staff at United were very much the ones in command as Bielsa sat back and took in what was a superb display.

The 4-1-4-1 formation that Leeds imposed had Stoke wondering what had hit them for much of the opening half and by the time they had lifted themselves off the canvas in the second it was too little too late.

City boss Rowett spoke of a hangover afterwards from Premier League relegation last season but that would be harsh on United who simply didn't allow their opponents to play at a raucous Elland Road closing down space at every opportunity.

It would, of course, be easy to get carried away but early signs of life under the Argentine are positive. Next up it is Frank Lampard and Derby County on Saturday.

A trip to Pride Park hasn't been a fruitful one for Leeds in recent times but after exposing the cracks of the Potters on Sunday, United will be hoping that the Rams can be tamed.

Bielsa remains a cult figure in Argentina and should Leeds carry on the momentum from the weekend victory it won't be long until buckets instead of seats start making their way into the stands in West Yorkshire.

One down, 45 to go of the Bielsa revolution. Strap in, it could well be a bumpy ride over the next nine months.