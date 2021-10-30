The 20-year-old wide man joined the Whites in the 2020 summer transfer window from Dutch side Feyenoord and has impressed in a little over 12 months at the club.

Summerville was tasked with taking his first steps in England among the Whites development side but has now broken into Bielsa's senior squad, becoming a regular name on the teamsheet on matchdays.

He was handed his debut at Newcastle United last month from the bench before making his first start against Fulham in the League Cup.

Summerville has been a consistent high performer in the Under-23s ranks and last week's substitute appearance against Wolves showed a glimpse of what he can bring to the top flight.

“There really is a plan with the young guys,” Summerville told Dutch outlet AD Sportwereld.

"I started in the Under-23 team. Then comes the B-team, which can mainly show itself in training sessions and eventually you have to make it to the first team.

"Against Newcastle United, West Ham United, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, I came on in Premier League games.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville against Wolves. Pic: Getty

"In the cup I was in the starting line-up against Fulham and I came in against Arsenal. And trust me, that level is no joke.

"After the game you are still catching your breath in the locker room. The pace is so high and it is really difficult to attack. These are the steps I want to take. I had to get used to my new environment, corona made it all even more difficult, but now I feel that I am really following my dream.

"This is just the beginning. There are still so many goals that I want to achieve. I know players often say it, but it's true: I work really hard every day to get better. I want more and more, but let's just say the start is good.

"I get my chances from the manager and that motivates me to give even more."

Asked about his decision to join the Whites initially, Summerville added: "When Leeds called, I really had to delve into the club. Leeds United turned out to be much bigger than I ever imagined.