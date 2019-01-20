The Leeds United tattoo inspired by ‘Spygate’

They say that art imitates life but for one Leeds United fan it would seem life really does imitate art.

Danny Binks was inspired to get this tattoo Marcelo Biesla on his right arm.

And if the looks suspiciously familiar then it will be to countless Whites fans.

The original was created by YPN graphic artist Graeme Bandeira as part of the paper’s Spygate coverage which, aside from Brexit, has dominated the news and sport agenda this week.

The 23-year-old, from Pudsey, said: “It is just brilliant and it made me laugh with everything that has been going on.

“In the past I have struggled with depression and I like to do stuff which makes me happy. Football, Football Manager, and Leeds United has helped. That’s why I had it done.”

Danny is a huge fan of Bielsa: “I think he is the best thing to have happened to Leeds since Howard Wilkinson. Lets hope he gets us up.”

The tattoo has prompted a flurry of social media reaction from the Elland Road faithful.

“That tattoo is fab. Definitely a conversation piece for years to come when folk ask about it. Nice one mate” wrote one Twitter user while another added: ”Wow, just wow”