With the early stages of the Whites’ Premier League season hampered by injury, fans have been clamouring for reinforcements to shore up Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

At the turn of the new year, the West Yorkshire club will get the chance to negotiate arrivals or departures.

The transfer window opens on January 1, 2022 for all leagues in Europe except in Spain and Italy.

Leeds United's Raphinha in action at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

This means that all Premier League clubs and teams across the English Football League will begin trading at the turn of the year, as well as Bundesliga and Ligue 1 clubs.

La Liga and Serie A, meanwhile, won’t commence trading until January 3.

The transfer window closes at 11pm GMT on January 31, 2022 for all leagues in Europe except in Germany, France and Italy.

The Bundesliga will cease trading at 5pm on the 31st, while the Serie A window closes at 7pm and Ligue One at 11.59pm.

Here, we take a look at the current squad numbers that are available to any incomings should the Whites sign any players throughout the month of January.

Leeds United squad numbers that are available

7, 8, 12, 16, 17, 18, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 34, 36, 40, 41, 44, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 55-99

