The Leeds United photocall pictures the players would rather you forget Away from the pitch Leeds United players have been asked to turn up for photocall after photocall over the years. And we have trawled the YEP archive to bring you a selection of the most cringeworthy: 1. January 1997 Gunnar Halle and Gary Kelly helped promote Leeds United joining the world wide web... jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. September 1997 Rod Wallace and Gary Kelly prepare for a game against Southampton. We have no idea why Rod is holding a snooker cue. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. March 1999 Clyde Wijnhard enjoys Red Nose day fun at the Sava Centre in the White Rose Centre. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. October 1996 David Batty (who was playing for Newcastle United at the time) visits Waddingtons Games in Leeds to try out 'Squads' the Premier League card game. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3