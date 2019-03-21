PICS: YPN

The Leeds United photocall pictures the players would rather you forget

Away from the pitch Leeds United players have been asked to turn up for photocall after photocall over the years.

And we have trawled the YEP archive to bring you a selection of the most cringeworthy:

Gunnar Halle and Gary Kelly helped promote Leeds United joining the world wide web...

1. January 1997

Gunnar Halle and Gary Kelly helped promote Leeds United joining the world wide web...
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Rod Wallace and Gary Kelly prepare for a game against Southampton. We have no idea why Rod is holding a snooker cue.

2. September 1997

Rod Wallace and Gary Kelly prepare for a game against Southampton. We have no idea why Rod is holding a snooker cue.
James Hardisty
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Clyde Wijnhard enjoys Red Nose day fun at the Sava Centre in the White Rose Centre.

3. March 1999

Clyde Wijnhard enjoys Red Nose day fun at the Sava Centre in the White Rose Centre.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
David Batty (who was playing for Newcastle United at the time) visits Waddingtons Games in Leeds to try out 'Squads' the Premier League card game.

4. October 1996

David Batty (who was playing for Newcastle United at the time) visits Waddingtons Games in Leeds to try out 'Squads' the Premier League card game.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3