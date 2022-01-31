The Leeds United issues that have gone unresolved in the January transfer window

Leeds had been hoping to sign Red Bull Salzburg's US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson but bids of £15m and £20m were not accepted by the Austrian side.

Heading into the final day of the window, it meant that aside from the arrival of Joseph, the only other transfer business had involved the loan exits of Cody Drameh to Cardiff City, Josh Galloway to FC United of Manchester United, Bobby Kamwa to Dunfermline Athletic and Ryan Edmondson to Port Vale.

But if that proves to be United's lot, then what issues would still persist following the 11pm deadline? We take a look.

1. Centre midfield options RB Salzburg's US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson was the player Leeds wanted to sign during this window and without him there will remain lots of focus in that area, especially with Kalvin Phillips expected to be out injured until March.

2. Illan Meslier back-up First-choice 'keeper star Meslier is the only Leeds player to have played every minute of every game so far this season whilst no 2 stopper Kristoffer Klaesson has not played a single second. It leaves obvious questions in that department.

3. Right-back cover Marcelo Bielsa did not want Cody Drameh to leave on loan but the player desired a temporary switch and is now at Cardiff City. With Drameh not replaced, Leeds have one less option at right back.

4. Left back options Leeds spent €15m to sign new first choice left back Junior Firpo in the summer and he was just starting to find some rhythm until injuring his hamstring but there are not masses of natural options with Stuart Dallas regularly covering elsewhere.