The Leeds United fans' guide to watching Premier League and Championship football this festive period
Christmas hasn't panned out exactly as expected for Leeds United fans.
What was once a packed festive schedule, with three Premier League fixtures planned for a seven-day period, is now looking empty after a coronavirus outbreak in the Leeds camp has caused games against Liverpool and Aston Villa to be postponed.
The Whites are set to host Burnley on Sunday December 2, but until then, what football is available to watch on television?
Here are all the Premier League and Championship games set to be broadcast between now and the Clarets clash:
Monday December 27
5.30pm - QPR v Bournemouth, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football
8pm - Newcastle v Manchester United, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
Tuesday December 28
3pm - Crystal Palace v Norwich City, Amazon Prime Video
3pm - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur, Amazon Prime Video
3pm - Watford v West Ham United, Amazon Prime Video
8pm - Leicester City v Liverpool, Amazon Prime Video
Wednesday December 29
7.30pm - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion, Amazon Prime Video
7.45pm - Birmingham City v Peterborough United, Sky Sports Red Button
7.45pm - Sheffield United v Hull City, Sky Sports Red Button
8.15pm - Brentford v Man City, Amazon Prime Video
Thursday December 30
7.30pm - Everton v Newcastle United, Amazon Prime Video
7.45pm - Bournemouth v Cardiff City, Sky Sports Red Button
7.45pm - Bristol City v QPR, Sky Sports Red Button
7.45pm - Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town, Sky Sports Football
8.15pm - Manchester Utd v Burnley, Amazon Prime
Friday December 31
No Premier League or Championship fixtures
Saturday January 1
12:30pm - Sheffield United v Middlesbrough, Sky Sports Football
12:30pm - Arsenal v Manchester City, BT Sport 1
5.30pm - Crystal Palace v West Ham United, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday January 2
1pm - Bristol City v Millwall, Sky Sports Red Button
2pm - Birmingham City v QPR, Sky Sports Red Button
2pm - West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City, Sky Sports Red Button
2pm - Brentford v Aston Villa, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
4.30pm - Chelsea v Liverpool, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
