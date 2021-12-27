What was once a packed festive schedule, with three Premier League fixtures planned for a seven-day period, is now looking empty after a coronavirus outbreak in the Leeds camp has caused games against Liverpool and Aston Villa to be postponed.

The Whites are set to host Burnley on Sunday December 2, but until then, what football is available to watch on television?

Here are all the Premier League and Championship games set to be broadcast between now and the Clarets clash:

Monday December 27

5.30pm - QPR v Bournemouth, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

8pm - Newcastle v Manchester United, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday December 28

The winter football for the 2021/2022 Premier League season. Pic: Visionhaus.

3pm - Crystal Palace v Norwich City, Amazon Prime Video

3pm - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur, Amazon Prime Video

3pm - Watford v West Ham United, Amazon Prime Video

8pm - Leicester City v Liverpool, Amazon Prime Video

Basement side Norwich City face Crystal Palace and Leicester City this festive period. Pic: Harriet Lander.

Wednesday December 29

7.30pm - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion, Amazon Prime Video

7.45pm - Birmingham City v Peterborough United, Sky Sports Red Button

7.45pm - Sheffield United v Hull City, Sky Sports Red Button

Relegation-threatened Newcastle United face Everton on Thursday December 30. Pic: Visionhaus.

8.15pm - Brentford v Man City, Amazon Prime Video

Thursday December 30

7.30pm - Everton v Newcastle United, Amazon Prime Video

7.45pm - Bournemouth v Cardiff City, Sky Sports Red Button

7.45pm - Bristol City v QPR, Sky Sports Red Button

7.45pm - Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town, Sky Sports Football

Burnley will travel to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on Thursday December 30 before facing Leeds United next week. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

8.15pm - Manchester Utd v Burnley, Amazon Prime

Friday December 31

No Premier League or Championship fixtures

Saturday January 1

12:30pm - Sheffield United v Middlesbrough, Sky Sports Football

12:30pm - Arsenal v Manchester City, BT Sport 1

5.30pm - Crystal Palace v West Ham United, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday January 2

1pm - Bristol City v Millwall, Sky Sports Red Button

2pm - Birmingham City v QPR, Sky Sports Red Button

2pm - West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City, Sky Sports Red Button

2pm - Brentford v Aston Villa, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

4.30pm - Chelsea v Liverpool, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League