The last word from Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers

YEP chief football writer Phil Hay has the last word on Leeds United’s 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Bolton Wanderers.

A clear strain of football running through the squad

Pontus Jansson.

The sight of Leeds United toying with Derby County put a good 5,000 on the gate at Elland Road last night and the crowd got a taste of what others have seen in the flesh this past fortnight.

The first round of the League Cup is notorious for heavily-changed teams suffering odd results or stuttering through without much panache but Marcelo Bielsa’s priority was seeing signs of continuity between Saturday’s performance and the display against Bolton, irrespective of eight changes.

As he put it, those players were under pressure “to respect the style of the team.” What was evident, particularly in the first half, is that Bielsa has no favourites or a core XI who take the bulk of his attention. Every player down to Jamie Shackleton, a full debutant at 18 years of age, looked drilled in the Bielsa’s mindset and philosophy, trying to do to Bolton what Leeds had done to Derby. Over 90 minutes the football was less complete last night and Bolton were a decent finish away from a penalty shootout but the tie was proof, if any was needed, that Leeds did not stumble on their victories over Derby and Stoke City by chance.

This way of playing is a doctrine – non-negotiable no matter the line-up or the circumstances – and Bielsa primed his squad up for it by hammering away at their fitness and body fat during pre-season. It is clear already that when it comes to taking on the Championship, he would rather fall on his sword than conform.

Jansson and Bamford shake off some rust

A first Leeds goal for Patrick Bamford – a very accomplished one too – and a first appearance of the season for Pontus Jansson. Both will be feeling better because of it but there were signs of rust in both of their outings, especially Jansson’s with the odd stray pass and heavy touch early on.

That is no great surprise given that Jansson last played a month ago, and Bamford’s record is that of a forward who thrives and improves with game time and impetus behind him.

His goalscoring at Middlesbrough suggests as much. They are arguably the players who pose the biggest threat to Bielsa’s current starting side but neither will expect to pinch a place against Rotherham United this weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa.

That said, Bielsa needs them to work their way into peak condition.

There is an element of risk in United’s head coach playing Gaetano Berardi at centre-back and it is likely that the call will go out to Jansson at some stage. Last night demonstrated a need for the Swede to get up to speed with the tempo of Bielsa’s passing. Kemar Roofe’s knackering workrate, and the inevitability with most forwards that form will dip at some stage, means Bamford should come to the fore in time. Rust or no rust, they are quality assets to have in reserve.

Has Phil Parkinson really seen this type of football before?

To a point, the Bolton boss was right: the high press is not a new concept in English football. But so few teams in the Championship are able to do it as well or to employ it as religiously as Bielsa’s side have in their first three games.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson.

There is a high line and then there is the line that Leeds maintained in the first half last night, whenever they had possession; every outfield player beyond the halfway line and all of 50 yards between the last man, Luke Ayling, and goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

Bielsa is not unique in going for the jugular but what sets him aside is his willingness to trust in that approach, whatever the state of the game. Other managers would have tightened United up towards the end of a ragged second half. Bielsa’s final introduction from the bench was Roofe.

The reality was that Bolton were caught out by a length-of-the-field counter-attack and grafted their way back into the tie after half-time with the age-old tactic of turning Bielsa’s players. Bielsa’s football might not be wholly innovative these days (even if many attribute the birth of them to him) but it is incredibly difficult to combat like-for-like.