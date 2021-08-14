The key talking points ahead of Leeds United's second season back in the Premier League

Can Leeds kick on from a ninth-placed finish?

Marcelo Bielsa naturally always strives for the very best but there’s still a general feeling from most that Leeds exceeded expectations upon their Premier League return by storming to a ninth-place finish.

The Whites even put themselves in the running to seal a European qualification spot, such was the extent of the club’s superb end to the season which concluded with four straight victories and just one defeat in 11.

AMBITIOUS: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is looking to kick on again and hopes to make the England squad for the 2022 World Cup. The Whites no 9 looked sharp in pre-season against Villarreal, above. Picture by Varleys.

From a positional point of view, Europe would be the next natural step forward but Leeds remain a new addition to the Premier League and consolidation needs to come first.

That said, the Whites showed last season that they are quite clearly capable of mixing it with the best and further improvement under Bielsa is likely to be forthcoming.

Getting to the magic 40-point marker and assuring survival still has to be the first port of call but, thereafter, Leeds clearly have it within their compass to take an even higher rank in the division’s top half.

Can Patrick Bamford reach 20 goals for the season?

Whites striker Patrick Bamford admitted readily that he felt he had a point to prove upon his second crack at the Premier League following loan outings with Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Burnley and Middlesbrough in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 campaigns.

He also said that his first try at life in the Premier League did not really count as he never once had a settled run of starts in a side.

But Bamford certainly made his second attempt count by netting 17 goals in addition to seven assists.

It meant the Whites No 9 finished joint fourth in the Premier League’s Golden Boot race as the highest scoring Englishman in the division.

Bamford was still not chosen by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate when it came to naming his England squad for the Euros but the Whites striker now has his eyes set on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which starts next November.

Bamford, who is still only 27 and always striving to improve, had hoped to reach 20 goals last season but should have every chance of achieving that feat en route to a first England call this term.

What will Leeds fans get from England hero Kalvin Phillips?

The rise and rise of Kalvin Phillips made national and then international headlines last season, breaking into the England squad and then becoming a pivotal part of the Three Lions squad at the Euros

Only three outfield players from any country played more minutes than Phillips – England’s John Stones in addition to Italy duo Jorginho and Leonardo Bonucci.

‘The Yorkshire Pirlo’ was literally rubbing shoulders with the world’s best and can now bring that experience back to Leeds for the club’s second season in the Premier League.

Phillips had a very short summer break before returning to training and was used sparingly in United’s pre-season friendlies but could really cement himself as one of the best players in not just the division but globally this term.

That might sound over the top but Bielsa has already stated this summer that the 25-year-old is currently “at a big level in his position around the world”.

Like the rest of his team-mates, the midfielder is also open to further progress and it will be fascinating to see just what he can achieve in his second season in the country’s top flight.

Can Stuart Dallas repeat last season’s heroics?

Leeds were not short when it came to star performers last season, from Bamford, to Illan Meslier, to Raphinha to Kalvin Phillips.

Jack Harrison was another to enjoy an outstanding campaign in addition to Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper who both led by example whilst Pascal Struijk proved a true emerging star.

Yet Stuart Dallas dominated when it came to United’s end-of-season awards, walking away with a hat-trick of accolades as player of the year, players’ player of the year and goal-of-the-season winner.

The Northern Ireland international enjoyed a truly memorable campaign and excelled wherever Bielsa fielded him, making the most of his extremely versatile nature.

The 30-year-old has filled just about every position on the park since arriving at Leeds apart from going in goal and you wouldn’t put it past him being good at that.

But Dallas, particularly, thrived in central midfield towards the end of the campaign and the Ulsterman is now looking to kick on even more over the forthcoming campaign.

Still only 30, he could be capable of even better.

