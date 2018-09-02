The final word on Leeds United v Middlesbrough

Leeds United and Middlesbrough played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the Championship on Friday evening - but what were the key talking points? Joe Urquhart takes a look.

No Pablo, no party?

Leeds United 0 Middlesbrough 0 - the final word.

Pablo Hernandez missed the top of the table clash on Friday evening and his absence was felt throughout the 90 minutes.

The Whites lacked that little bit of creativity in the final third of the pitch and the tricky Spaniard has a real knack of turning up in little pockets of space to cut open the opposition. Marcelo Bielsa opted for Jack Harrison as his replacement and while he produced arguably his best performance in a United shirt to date it felt like Hernandez was the missing piece of the jigsaw against Middlesbrough.

Frustration crept in for the hosts and there were too many misplaced passes from midfield as Leeds attempted to open up Tony Pulis' men. The 33-year-old proved his worth for the Argentine at Norwich City last weekend with Bielsa admitting that Hernandez could in fact improve him as a coach.

He is entering the twilight of his career and Friday demonstrated once again his importance to Leeds but United may have to come up with a way of dealing with his absence on a number of occasions this season - could the capture of Izzy Brown be the answer?

James Milner explains hilarious reason for Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester City spells

Jansson dropped as Berardi continues to thrive

Gaetano Berardi continues to impress in his newfound role in the heart of defence as a ball playing centre-back and was tasked with taking on 'Boro striker Britt Assombalonga in which he passed with flying colours.

The maturity the Swiss is displaying under Bielsa this season is a far cry from the way his campaign ended last year as he lunged in two-footed on Sunderland's Callum McManaman to pick up his third red card of the campaign.

Bielsa opted to bring back club captain Liam Cooper in place of Pontus Jansson with Berardi holding his spot in the starting line-up - not many could have predicted that last May.

The Swede talked about being a better team player this season after his World Cup experience in Russia this summer and he may yet have to get used to seeing things from the bench should Berardi continue to put in the performances he has this season.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa explains Pablo Hernandez absence against Middlesbrough

Did 'Pulis ball' really win out?

Well... on the face of it, yes - but is there really a clear winner in a draw?

Bielsa ball certainly met it's match on Friday night as Pulis deployed direct, long ball tactics with Leeds completing nearly double the amount of passes over their opponents enjoying 62% of possession.

Whether one trumped the other is probably a question that won't be answered until the end of the season but one thing is for sure both styles of play, no matter how different, are certainly effective in their own right.

Tony Pulis pinpoints how Leeds United are different under Marcelo Bielsa

Six games in - how're Leeds looking so far?

As we head into the first international break of the season not many Whites fans could've dreamed of the start Bielsa has made at Elland Road.

Six games, 14 goals scored, four conceded, four wins, two draws and 14 points amassed sitting pretty atop the Championship standings - but is there room for improvement?

On the face of the opening month of the season it looked a hard task for Leeds to hit the ground running but is it exactly what they have done sweeping aside the likes of Stoke City, Derby County and Norwich City with ease.

United are going to be tested against differing styles of play this season but it already feels as if they have come up against all they will face over the course of 46 games in this six game window.

The passing play of Derby, Swansea and Stoke before taking on the physicality of Rotherham United and Middlesbrough has tested both ends of the spectrum for Leeds.

Perhaps though the real question is to come next in the form of a trip to Millwall in what has proved to be Leeds' achilles heel in recent times. United headed to The Den last season unbeaten in the league in September and a similar story is unfolding once again this time around.

With two weeks to prepare his men you can believe that Bielsa will have his troops prepared for battle. For the 63-year-old though there is no looking back as he described his start in LS11 as 'satisfactory' but admitted there was plenty of room for improvement.

For many onlookers they are waiting for Leeds to fall apart once again but with Bielsa as the helm it does feel very different this time around. There may be bumps in the road along the way but six weeks into the season Whites fans have been given the belief that something special could be brewing in West Yorkshire and that is all they ever asked for.

As we head into September the Bielsalution has truly begun.