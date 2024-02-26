Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United turn their attentions to the FA Cup this week as they prepare to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

A place in the quarter-finals of the competition will be the prize for the winner on Wednesday night and having recorded a hugely impressive 3-1 win over Leicester City on Friday, the Whites will fancy their chances. Leeds haven't lost since the turn of the year and they approach the trip to west London having won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions.

That includes an FA Cup third round win over Peterborough United at London Road, with the Whites winning 3-0, and the 4-1 victory they picked up after extra time away at Plymouth Argyle in a fourth round replay, having drawn the initial tie at Elland Road. That win at Home Park set up this week's clash with Chelsea, but there will be no chance of a replay this time around.

Replays beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup were scrapped back in 2018 due to the fear of clubs playing too many games over the final few months of the campaign. As such, Leeds' fifth round tie with Chelsea will be decided one way or another on Wednesday night

In the event of a draw over 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will be played, with a penalty shoot-out to follow if required. With the games continuing to come thick and fast in the Championship, the fact that Wednesday's tie cannot go to a replay will be music to Daniel Farke's ears. The Whites will be in action once more on Saturday lunchtime against Huddersfield Town before taking on Stoke City on Tuesday and Sheffield Wednesday the following Friday to cap a run of four games in 10 days.

The fifth round of the competition gets underway on Monday evening as Coventry City take on Maidstone United, the lowest ranked team remaining in the competition, while Bournemouth face Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers host Newcastle United and Luton Town take on Manchester City on Tuesday night.

