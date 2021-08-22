The day Leeds United fans packed Elland Road to celebrate Whites centenary

The Whites' 1-0 Championship victory over Birmingham City at Elland Road capped off a very special week of birthday celebrations for the club.

United chairman Andrea Radrizzani kicked off proceedings by unveiling a commemorative plaque at Salem Chapel - the rightful birthplace of the team - following a service inside the church which is based in the city centre.

“I decided to buy this club and invest in Leeds United because I wanted a challenge," the Italian reflected outside.

"I wanted to bring this club back to the Premier League. I would like to be remembered as the chairman who brought back Leeds United to the Premier League."

Fast forward just over a year and Radrizzani was indeed the man to bring top flight football back to LS11 after a 16-year exile.

As the centenary continued a Yorkshire Evening Post campaign to hand Don Revie's famous 1967-74 side the Freedom of the City - the highest honour that can be bestowed by the local governing body - was a success following an announcement at Leeds Civic Hall.

Leeds also unveiled a special edition home shirt - which they wore in the victory over the Blues - with only 1,919 replica tops, the year of the team's formation, being made available to supporters.

In the evening of the centenary date, Leeds also hosted club legends past and present at a dinner in the pavilion, where a number of former stars attended a night filled with club history.

Here, we take a look back at the game that capped off a special week for supporters as they rocked Elland Road like never before:

