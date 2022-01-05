The day Leeds United dealt a late Hammer blow to West Ham at Upton Park

Here, we look at the last time the two sides met at the Hammers famous old stadium, Upton Park on August 21, 2011.

Leeds’ inconsistent early-season form continued as they shared a point with Championship favourites in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Simon Grayson’s men fell behind early as they looked vulnerable from set pieces.

Leeds United celebrate at West Ham in 2011. Pic: Getty

Carlton Cole got the wrong side of Tom Lees and was able to fire home from a Matty Taylor corner to give Sam Allardyce’s side the lead after six minutes.

Cole’s goal meant that Leeds had only kept one clean sheet in 14 games and had stopper Andy Lonergan to thank that the score was still 1-0 after smart saves to deny James Tomkins and Kevin Nolan.

Leeds sparked into life, however, as Robert Snodgrass’ speculative effort almost got the Whites on level terms as the ball crashed against the woodwork.

This gave Grayson’s side life and in the 26th minute, the visitors were given a penalty after Michael Oliver spotted a handball from Taylor.

Max Gradel stepped up to take, amid growing speculation that he would move to East London, but the Ivorian dragged his spot kick wide - the winger would leave Leeds for St Etienne later in the month.

The Hammers then had a penalty shout themselves after Aidy White looked to have brought down Carlton Cole, but the appeals were waved away.

Leeds finally broke through on the 59th minute as Snodgrass’ low cross was turned home by Ross McCormack who swept the ball home past future Whites goalkeeper Rob Green - an equaliser that was well deserved.

Leeds weren’t on level terms for long however, with Paddy Kisnorbo putting through his own net after a Julian Faubert cross as Leeds once again were the masters of their own downfall.

The Hammers would have wrapped up the points had it not been for Lonergan’s wonder save to deny Winston Reid from close range and England international Scott Parker hitting the post with a deflected effort.

Deep into stoppage time, though, Leeds managed to come back again and secure an unlikely point on the road.