The Championship points tallies that have earned automatic promotion to the Premier League - what will Leeds United require?
Leeds United fans are dreaming of a Premier League return under Marcelo Bielsa - but how many points will see the Whites over the line this season?
United are in the thick of a promotion race and sit a point behind Sheffield United in third place with eight games to go. Here's how many points have been needed for the top two since 2001...
1. 2001
Champions: Fulham (101 points), Runners-up: Blackburn (91 points)
2. 2002
Champions: Man City (99 points), Runners-up: West Brom (89 points)
3. 2003
Champions: Portsmouth (98 points), Runners-up: Leicester (92 points)
4. 2004
Champions: Norwich (94 points), Runners-up: West Brom (86 points)
