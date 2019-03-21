Leeds United points tally

The Championship points tallies that have earned automatic promotion to the Premier League - what will Leeds United require?

Leeds United fans are dreaming of a Premier League return under Marcelo Bielsa - but how many points will see the Whites over the line this season?

United are in the thick of a promotion race and sit a point behind Sheffield United in third place with eight games to go. Here's how many points have been needed for the top two since 2001...

Champions: Fulham (101 points), Runners-up: Blackburn (91 points)

1. 2001

Champions: Man City (99 points), Runners-up: West Brom (89 points)

2. 2002

Champions: Portsmouth (98 points), Runners-up: Leicester (92 points)

3. 2003

Champions: Norwich (94 points), Runners-up: West Brom (86 points)

4. 2004

