The Championship points tallies that have earned automatic promotion to the Premier League - what will Leeds United require?

United are in the thick of a promotion race and sit a point behind Sheffield United in third place with eight games to go. Here's how many points have been needed for the top two since 2001...

1. 2001 Champions: Fulham (101 points), Runners-up: Blackburn (91 points)

2. 2002 Champions: Man City (99 points), Runners-up: West Brom (89 points)

3. 2003 Champions: Portsmouth (98 points), Runners-up: Leicester (92 points)

4. 2004 Champions: Norwich (94 points), Runners-up: West Brom (86 points)

