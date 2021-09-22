The Carabao Cup fourth round draw details and who Leeds United could face

And now everybody connected with Leeds United can look forward to the Carabao Cup fourth round draw following victory in Tuesday night's penalty shoot out at Fulham.

Youngsters Charlie Cresswell, Crysencio Summervile, Joe Gelhardt and Stuart McKinstry all played starring roles to help put Leeds through, Gelhardt and McKinstry ice-cool with their spot kicks on their Whites debuts.

Good on them as it's about time Leeds had a cup run.

IN THE HAT: Junior Firpo, left, and Jamie Shackleton, centre, celebrate with 'keeper Illan Meslier after Leeds United's victory on penalties at Fulham in the Carabao Cup third round. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Even Mateusz Klich joked about it before Tuesday's third round clash at Craven Cottage.

"I am in my fifth season and we always finish in the first round!" said the Pole.

But whilst the Premier League is of course the clear priority, Leeds are now into the EFL Cup's last 16 and are ultimately three wins away from Wembley.

There's a long way to go yet but there's nothing wrong with getting a bit excited ahead of tonight's fourth round draw.

The draw will take place after the 7.45pm kick-off between Manchester United and West Ham United and be shown live on Sky Sports.

There are six remaining third round ties this evening, the Red Devils against the Hammers plus Brighton v Swansea City, Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea v Aston Villa, Millwall v Leicester City and Wolves v Tottenham.

The fourth-round fixtures are scheduled for the week commencing October 25 and the draw for the next round will take place at Potton Bowls Club in Sandy, Bedfordshire after the Carabao Cup's ‘Win the Draw’ competition, offering one fan the opportunity to host the draw at a location of their choice.

The competition was won by Arsenal fan and bowls enthusiast Gary Gunn, meaning that Micah Richards, Harry Redknapp and Mark Wright will consequently be heading to the bowls club in Bedfordshire to conduct the draw.

Ten teams are already through following victories on Tuesday night - Manchester City, Liverpool, Southampton, Brentford and Burnley plus Championship sides Preston North End, Stoke City and QPR and also League One outfit Sunderland.

And Leeds of course, who are finally putting together a cup run.

Bring on the fourth round draw.

