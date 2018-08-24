‘The best is yet to come’ says Leeds United’s Barry Douglas

LEFT-back Barry Douglas says there is no room for complacency at Leeds United but admits the “best is yet to come” from Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites.

Douglas has made a seamless switch to life at Leeds with the summer recruit from Wolves playing every single minute of United’s first four league games which have resulted in three victories and a draw.

The 10 points amassed from a possible 12 put United top of the division heading into the third weekend of the Championship season with Douglas in a familiar position having won the division last season with Wolves.

The defender is keen to state that promotion talk cannot be entertained after just four games with the 29-year-old saying his side will keep their feet on their ground with no room for complacent thoughts.

But the defender also admits that United are still at the infancy of their development under Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa with the left-back highlighting the fact that United still have another four summer signings who are yet to start in the league, including £7m striker signing Patrick Bamford.

“We’ve got a really good squad,” said Douglas.

Leeds United's Barry Douglas takes on Derby's Florian Jozefzoon. 'Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“There’s a lot of quality and I think the best is still to come. It’s really early doors. A few of the loan signings have still to get their chance and show what they can do and Pat has still to hit the ground and I am sure he has got a lot more to come as well but everyone is on top of their game and just trying to be the best that they can be.

“It’s important that everyone feels a part of it.”

United are now favourites to win the division with excitement growing about a potentially memorable campaign but Douglas is determined to take matters one game at a time ahead of tomorrow’s clash at Norwich City,

“Of course there is going to be expectation levels and as a team and as a squad we are ambitious,” said Douglas.

“We want to achieve as much as possible but there’s no room for complacency, especially if we want to mount a serious challenge.

“We will just take it by game by game, keep learning, keep working hard on the training field and see where we end up.”