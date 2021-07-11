Live'The amount of Leeds flags around Wembley!' - Leeds United fans and Victor Orta show support for England's Kalvin Phillips in Euros final
Leeds United supporters have been posting their pictures from Wembley and sending their best wishes to Kalvin Phillips ahead of the Euro 2020 final.
Phillips starts his seventh game of Euro 2020 - completing the full set - and becomes Leeds United's first ever player to feature in a major international tournament final.
Italy now stand in the way of Phillips and England becoming European champions.
Here is a selection of posts from Whites fans on social media - including the sighting of a certain director of football...
- Kalvin Phillips starts for England against Italy
