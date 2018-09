The alternative statistic that puts Leeds United top of the Championship table

Have your say

Leeds United may well sit top of the Championship table - however points and goal difference isn't the only thing putting them there.

In their first six games, @EFLStats say the Whites have the highest average home support attendance, 1,000 more than second place Aston Villa and nearly 8,000 more than third place Nottingham Forest.

Middllesbrough and Leeds sit toe-to-toe in the league at the moment, however 10,000 home supporters separate Leeds from Boro, who sit ninth in the table.

Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United occupy bottom with The Millers averaging 7,775 home fans. Sheffield United hold a four place lead over city rivals Sheffield Wednesday in sixth with an average home attendance of 23,368 compared to Wednesday's 21,720.

Here's the full Championship table, based on home supporters per game:

24. Rotherham United average 7,785 home supporters per game

23. Brentford average 8,777 home supporters per game

22. Wigan Athletic average 9,133 home supporters per game

21. Hull City average 11,034 home supporters per game

20. Queens Park Rangers average 11,279 home supporters per game

19. Blackburn Rovers average 11,715 home supporters per game

18. Preston North End average 11,824 home supporters per game

17. Millwall average 12,250 home supporters per game

16. Bolton Wanderers average 13,031 home supporters per game

15. Reading average 13,286 home supporters per game

14. Swansea City average 18,662 home supporters per game

13. Bristol City average 18,946 home supporters per game

12. Ipswich Town average 19,112 home supporters per game

11. Birmingham City average 19,597 home supporters per game

10. Sheffield Wednesday average 21,720 home supporters per game

9. Middlesbrough average 22,292 home supporters per game

8. West Bromwich Albion average 22,550 home supporters per game

7. Stoke City average 22,669 home supporters per game

6. Sheffield United average 23,368 home supporters per game

5. Norwich City average 23,935 home supporters per game

4. Derby County average 24,262 home supporters per game

3. Nottingham Forest average 25,935 home supporters per game

2. Aston Villa average 31,564 home supporters per game

1. Leeds United average 32,685 home supporters per game