The summer window had been completely taken over by rumours surrounding the likes of Harry Kane leaving Spurs, Lionel Messi signing for PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Manchester United.

It has been one of the craziest summers ever for rumours and big money moves, with Jack Grealish becoming the most expensive British signing as he joined Manchester City for £100 million.

This has meant a lot of Premier League signings have gone under the radar and we are here to make sure you don’t miss out.

Here are nine arrivals and departures from the top tier that you may not have spotted...

1. Brandon Williams - Man United to Norwich City Brandon Williams joined Norwich on loan just over a week ago. You may have spotted him on Match of the Day after his debut against Leicester City, but if not then you might have missed this one.

2. Remi Matthews - Crystal Palace Remi Matthews' move to Crystal Palace came as a surprise after his poor spell with League One side Sunderland before the Black Cats released him at the end of last season. The 27-year-old joined the Eagles on a two-year contract.

3. Ozan Kabak - Schalke to Norwich City Ozan Kabak signed for Norwich City on loan two days ago after his spell with Liverpool last season. The centre-back joined the Canaries during a period where all football fans were talking about was Cristiano Ronaldo so you can be forgiven if you didn't know he had returned to England.

4. Will Hughes - Watford to Crystal Palace Will Hughes has only played for two clubs during his career so far - spending six years with Derby County and four with Watford. The midfielder has now joined Crystal Palace on a three-year deal after he helped the Hornets return to the Premier League last season.