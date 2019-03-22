Leeds United corner flag

The 9 players who have scored the most goals against Leeds United

Every club has THAT player who always scores/ scored against them.

But who has scored the most goals against Leeds United over the years? Click and scroll through the pages...

Proved a handful for Leeds when at Brighton, 5 of where his 7 goals against Leeds were sourced at.

1. Craig Mackail-Smith (9th)

Sharp is trying his best to fire Sheffield United to the Premier League at the expense of Leeds. His record against his former employers isnt too shabby either with 7 goals in 9 games.

2. Billy Sharp (8th)

Yorke appeared for Manchester United, Blackburn, Birmingham and Sunderland during his time in England, netting on 7 occasions against The Whites.

3. Dwight Yorke (7th)

Deeney has spent nine years at Watford, though also turned out for Walsall in the early stages of his career. Its 7 goals in 16 appearances when playing Leeds.

4. Troy Deeney (6th)

