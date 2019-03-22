The 9 players who have scored the most goals against Leeds United Every club has THAT player who always scores/ scored against them. But who has scored the most goals against Leeds United over the years? Click and scroll through the pages... 1. Craig Mackail-Smith (9th) Proved a handful for Leeds when at Brighton, 5 of where his 7 goals against Leeds were sourced at. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Billy Sharp (8th) Sharp is trying his best to fire Sheffield United to the Premier League at the expense of Leeds. His record against his former employers isnt too shabby either with 7 goals in 9 games. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Dwight Yorke (7th) Yorke appeared for Manchester United, Blackburn, Birmingham and Sunderland during his time in England, netting on 7 occasions against The Whites. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Troy Deeney (6th) Deeney has spent nine years at Watford, though also turned out for Walsall in the early stages of his career. Its 7 goals in 16 appearances when playing Leeds. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3