The Whites number nine missed a huge 29 matches as a hamstring injury followed an ankle issue, only for him to be sidelined by plantar fasciitis before missing out on the epic final day of the Premier League season with a COVID infection.

Without the contribution of the 28-year-old, who matched the goals scored by this season's Golden Boot winner Son Heung -min in his first term as a top-flight striker, Leeds managed to net just two thirds of the number of goals scored in their maiden stint in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch were forced to improvise their attacking forces, pushing players out of position in drafting in teenagers from the academy to plug the gaps - to varying degrees of success.

1,450 minutes, 2 goals, 3 assists, 290 minutes per goal contributions

Two of the managers' attacking solutions are listed among the Premier League's least effective forwards - according to research by Odds Scanner.Here are the twenty top flight attackers with the worst 'minutes per goal contribution' score (of all players who featured for more than 1,000 minutes this term)...

2,639 minutes, 8 goals, 1 assists, 293 minutes per goal contribution

1,465 minutes, 2 goals, 3 assists, 293 minutes per goal contribution

2,363 minutes, 4 goals, 4 assists, 296 minutes per goal contributions

1,484 minutes, 2 goals, 3 assists, 297 minutes per goal contribution

1,816 minutes, 5 goals, 1 assists, 303 minutes per goal contribution

1,214 minutes, 2 goals, 2 assists, 304 minutes per goal contribution

2,795 minutes, 6 goals, 3 assists, 311 minutes per goal contribution

1,900 minutes, 3 goals, 3 assists, 317 minutes per goal contribution

1,914 minutes, 3 goals, 3 assists, 319 minutes per goal contribution

1,975 minutes, 6 goals, 0 assists, 329 minutes per goal contribution

2,019 minutes, 3 goals, 3 assists, 337 minutes per goal contribution

1,450 minutes, 2 goals, 2 assists, 346 minutes per goal contribution

1,413 minutes, 2 goals, 2 assists, 353 minutes per goal contribution

1,644 minutes, 3 goals, 1 assists, 411 minutes per goal contribution

1,336 minutes, 2 goals, 1 assists, 445 minutes per goal contribution

1,572 minutes, 2 goals, 1 assist, 524 minutes per goal contribution

1,327 minutes, 2 goals, 0 assists, 664 minutes per goal contribution

2,229 minutes, 1 goal, 2 assists, 743 minutes per goal contribution